DSWD gives P18.6M aid to fire victims in Ilocos Region

ABOUT P18.6 million worth of cash and in-kind aid have been given by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to 120 families affected by 30 fire incidents in Ilocos Region as of end-February this year.

Bulk of the amount, at P16.9 million, is accounted for by financial assistance while the balance of P1.7 million was food and non-food items, the DSWD-Ilocos Field Office said in a statement on Friday.

“(The) month of March should not be the only time that everyone should think of fire safety because fire incidents may happen anytime. That is why fire safety should be practiced by everybody, every day. The fact that February has already seen a high number of documented fire(s) is concerning that is why, we encourage everyone to know about fire safety because it can help save your loved ones especially those around you,” Disaster Response Management Division officer-in-charge Maricel Caleja said.

March is observed in the Philippines as the Fire Prevention Month by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 115-A.

Caleja is urging the public to always report disasters, including fire, to their respective local government units (LGUs) for possible provision of assistance.

The LGU is the first to provide support to their constituents in times of crisis and augmented by DSWD upon their request, she said.

"DSWD is always ready to provide assistance at any time given that the affected LGU requests for augmentation and submits report as the basis of the agency in providing assistance," she added. (PNA)