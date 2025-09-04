Free museum tour in Pangasinan for Tourism Month

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – The Banaan Pangasinan Provincial Museum, located in Lingayen town, is offering free admission from Sept. 8 to 10 on a first-come, first-served basis as part of its anniversary and Tourism Month celebration.

Marco Sales, a tourism operations officer at the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office, said in a forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency on Wednesday that this is a great opportunity for visitors to experience the culture of Pangasinan.

Alongside the free tour, the museum will open a new exhibit on Sept. 8 titled "Dunong Likha," which is a celebration of Filipino and Pangasinan creativity.

"Dunong," a Pangasinan word that means skills, and "likha," a Filipino word for creation, will showcase creations in various fields.

The museum, located at the historic Casa Real —the first seat of government of Pangasinan and one of the oldest buildings in the province— has 11 galleries with a tour guide each that share knowledge on various artifacts, artworks, art installations, and interactive features.

A visit to the museum will allow visitors to get a glimpse of how life was during the time of the warrior and province heroine Princess Urduja, the galleon trade, American colonialism, and World War II, according to the provincial government’s website.

The museum also features outstanding Pangasinenses such as national artists Fernando Poe Jr., Salvador Bernal, Victorio Edades and Sionil Jose.

The museum is open from Mondays to Fridays, except holidays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each 90-minute tour is limited to 40 people per batch, with a 30-minute interval before the next group.

Online reservations can be made via https://seepangasinan.com/. (PNA)