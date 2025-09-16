Free surgical mission for Ilocos patients set Oct. 9-11, 2025

ANOTHER round of free surgical mission is set to be held in Ilocos Norte next month.

Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos confirmed this on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 as she encouraged interested residents to avail themselves of the specialized surgical services that will be offered on Oct. 9 to 11, 2025.

These services include cleft lip and palate deformities, skin contractures caused by burns or electrocution, breast deformities, and hand deformities requiring microvascular surgery.

The event will also cater to those with shoulder, knee, or hip injuries, and individuals suffering from osteoarthritis of the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, ankle, or hand.

"This mission reaffirms our shared commitment to accessible and quality healthcare for all our constituents," Araneta-Marcos said in a statement.

The mission is spearheaded by the provincial government of Ilocos Norte in partnership with the state-run Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMHMC) and the Singapore General Hospital.

In an interview, Dr. Maria Lourdes Otayza, MMMHMC chief, said patients are not the only beneficiaries of the surgical mission, as doctors from MMMHMC can also observe first-hand the latest techniques from their Singaporean counterparts.

She said the "sharing of best practices" is what makes the partnership more meaningful to benefit more patients.

For three years now, the Ilocos Norte government has been hosting Singaporean surgeons to render free surgical surgeries to patients in the province.

At least 18 patients needing hip and knee replacement and foot and ankle operations benefited from the mission last year, an increase from the six recorded in 2023.

Based on Department of Health guidelines, every surgery performed during a foreign surgical mission must be done with the presence of a local health professional to ensure the aftercare of patients until they fully recover.

Interested parties for the October mission are encouraged to visit the Outpatient Department (OPD) of the Gov. Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital or contact 0998 868 9774, or go to the Orthopedic OPD Clinic of MMMH&MC or contact 0905 675 8907 for further assistance. (PNA)