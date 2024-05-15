Health authorities warn Pangasinenses anew vs. high temp

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – The Department of Health – Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) 1 (Ilocos Region) again reminded the public of precautionary measures against the rising heat index after Dagupan City recorded an all-time high of 50°C on Monday.

On its social media post on Tuesday, the DOH-CHD-1 noted that under the danger category, or when the heat index is between 42°C and 52°C, activities should be restricted for unacclimatized individuals, or those who cannot easily adapt to the weather, and those at high risk for heat illnesses, such as the vulnerable workers and the elderly.

It recommended that activities be done during the cooler time of the day and rest periods, hydration breaks, and frequency of substitution during practice and competition be increased.

Under this category, a modality shift in schools and workplaces is recommended, it said.

For the extreme danger category, with a heat index of 52°C or higher, the DOH-CHD-1 recommended the cancelation of organized outdoor and physically-intensive activities, such as field trips and athletic activities, while a modality shift both in schools and workplaces is highly recommended.

Under the extreme caution category, with the heat index ranging from 33°C to 41°C, activities should be done during the cooler time of the day and rest periods, hydration breaks, and frequency of substitution during practice and competition be increased. However, a shift in modality in schools and workplaces is optional.

Under the caution category, or when the heat index hits 27°C to 32°C, activities should not be restricted but monitoring of participants for signs of health illness is recommended.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecasted the heat index in the province at 47°C or under the danger category on Tuesday.

The Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City has, so far, recorded one case of probable heat exhaustion case but no confirmed cases of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Earlier, DOH-CHD-1 medical officer Dr. Rheuel Bobis said they continue to monitor cases of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke and have provided hospitals with logistics to cater to these health concerns.

Citing PAGASA reports, the Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the El Niño phenomenon is now weakening but the transition period would be from April to June.

Some parts of the province are experiencing localized thunderstorms, causing moderate to occasionally heavy rains with lightning and strong winds, which residents find helpful in reducing the high temperature. (PNA)