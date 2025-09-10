Ilocandia Cultural Center to open on Sept. 11

BATAC CITY, Ilocos Norte – Preparations are in full swing for the formal opening of the Ilocandia Cultural Center (ICC) in this city later this week.

"I am happy to announce that the Ilocandia Cultural Center will open on September 11," Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos announced on Tuesday.

The opening will coincide with the celebration of the 108th birth anniversary of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father of incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"This project has been there for quite some time. Finally, it was fixed in less than a month," Araneta-Marcos said.

The governor said she is looking forward to seeing the ICC as a venue for artists.

She also reported that talks are underway with Irene Marcos-Araneta, President Marcos's sister, to bring the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra to the province to inspire local talents.

The ICC, which sits on 11,655-square-meter lot along the national highway, has long been envisioned to showcase the artistry and creativity of Ilocano talents, as well as a venue for cultural exchanges both for national and international levels.

The construction of the multi-purpose building, which was funded by the Department of Public Works and Highways, started in 2015 but was met with several delays. It had a total funding of PHP327,260,000.00 back then.

The two-story building, which has a seating capacity of 1,022 and a mezzanine, is designed similarly to the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City, which was built during the presidency of the elder Marcos, except for its roof design that resembles a "salakot", a traditional Ilocano hat. (PNA)