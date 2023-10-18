Ilocos Norte city gears up as smart, sustainable city

BATAC City is gearing up to become the region’s next model of a smart and sustainable community through innovative solutions for a better and easier life.

Backed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) along with other government agencies, the city government of Batac is now in the process of upgrading its digital highway to speed up government transactions as well as improving the food chain supply through smart agriculture.

DOST Region 1 (Ilocos Region) Director Dr. Teresita A. Tabaog, in a press conference on Tuesday, said Batac City has been selected as one of the pilot areas in the region for the department’s smart and sustainable communities program.

She explained that under the program, assessments of the needs of a locality will be done to determine the appropriate technology to be implemented.

"Beyond the government, we are also looking for a collaborative effort from different players, expose our partners outside of government to see what works best for them,” she said.

Other cities from the region that are part of the program are Candon in Ilocos Sur, San Fernando in La Union, and Alaminos in Pangasinan.

State-run Mariano Marcos State University here has, likewise, committed to work with the local government and other partner government agencies like the DICT, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the National Economic and Development Authority towards making Batac a smart and sustainable community.

In time for the 2023 Regional Science and Technology Week celebration in this region scheduled from October 16-18, the DOST, along with partner agencies, signed a memorandum of agreement on Tuesday at the Laoag Centennial Arena for the launch of the smart and sustainable communities in the region.

As part of the agreement, each party shall allot funds as needed and the DOST will provide cutting-edge technologies and best practices to make life smarter for the people.

The Smart and Sustainable Communities Program is in line with the Philippine Development Plan (PDP), which aims to deepen economic and social transformation in the country. (PNA)