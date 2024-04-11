Ilocos Norte power coop cuts rates for April despite jump in usage

NOTING the increasing air-conditioning units and electric fans usage, especially since heat index are rising to dangerous levels this April, the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC) has decided to reduce its rates to help consumers.

In a briefing on Wednesday, INEC acting general manager Cipriano Martinez said they have negotiated with their power supplier to delay the payment of around P13 million, from the total amount of P200 million, to lessen the cost among their consumers.

“We are deferring a portion of our payment to Aboitiz [Power Corporation] to temporarily reduce electricity rates for April,” he said.

This means that from P10.9988 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), the electricity rate billing for April will be at P10.4897/kWh or a decrease of P0.50/kWh.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) station in Ilocos Norte has warned the public of the potential dangers of high heat index this month.

Heat index forecast for this city during the day is 40 degrees Celsius while it is 44 degrees Celsius for Batac City.

Considering the health risks of increasing temperatures, Martinez said the high heat index being experienced in the province is unsafe for those who are sick.

"Upon computation of our rates for April, the electricity charges for residential has been computed to P10.9988/kWh. I asked the INEC Committee on Rates to study and present options on how we could lower the rates during this time. Upon presentation of the options, I have chosen to negotiate with our power supplier and asked that we defer a portion of our April payment so as not to pass on this amount to our MCOs (member consumer owners) in this billing period,” Martinez said.

Martinez said daily peak demand of electricity consumption in the province rose from the average of 54 megawatts (MW) to 64MW this summer. (PNA)