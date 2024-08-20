La Union strictly monitors price freeze amid state of calamity

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – The provincial government of La Union is strictly monitoring the prevailing price freeze on basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs), selected essential medicines, basic processed products, agricultural produce, livestock and fisheries that is effective until Sept. 28 this year.

The price freeze was implemented after the provincial government declared a state of calamity on July 30 in the aftermath of Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

La Union Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David urged the cooperation of retailers while the price freeze is in effect.

"We continue to work with concerned agencies in order to help alleviate the impact of the state of calamity on affected residents," she said in a statement on Monday.

Weekly monitoring of prices is being done by the implementing agencies under the Price Act -- the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for processed goods, Department of Health for essential medicines, and the Department of Agriculture (DA) for agricultural products -- to ensure that all prices and supplies are stable.

The La Union Price Coordinating Council has been activated following the declaration of state of calamity through Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 1230-2024, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said.

According to DTI, prices and supply of BNPCs monitored as of Aug. 15 in all municipalities and the lone city of La Union are stable.

The DOH has also adopted its Electronic Drug Price Monitoring System, a web-based solution to capture, process, store, and generate reports on drugs and medicines, and inventories from pharmaceutical companies and drug outlets, it added.

Violators of the price freeze may be reported directly to the implementing agencies for investigation through these hotlines: DOH (02) 875 – 7734 or (02) 875 – 7264; DTI (072) 888 2455; and DA 072-888-7213 or IP Phone: 4122.

The price freeze was implemented in accordance with Republic Act No. 7581, also known as the Price Act, which empowers the government to enforce automatic price control measures on essential needs during a state of calamity. (PNA)