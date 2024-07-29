La Union turns over P9M to public elementary, high schools

THE Provincial Government of La Union (PGLU) led by Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David turned over P9,060,000 worth of financial assistance to the Department of Education La Union Schools Division (Lusdo).

The turnover was done during the kick-off ceremony of Brigada Eskwela 2024 at Paringao Elementary School in Bauang on July 18, 2024.

Funded by the Special Education Fund of the Provincial School Board, all 453 Public Elementary and High Schools in the province received P20,000 each and intended for the beautification projects and activities of schools in time for the resumption of classes this July 29 and on August 5.

PGLU also distributed Math, Language and Science workbooks worth more than P9 million.

The financial assistance was received by DepEd La Union Schools Division Superintendent Jorge Renante.

The event was also attended by La Union Second District Board Members Henry Balbin, Cynthia Bacurnay, Bronson Rivera, Harold Sibuma, and other partners and stakeholders.

As one of her thrusts in strengthening the education sector, Ortega-David remained committed to promote a safe, positive and conducive learning environment through fostering cooperation.

“This is timely since every July, we observe School Safety Month, where we collectively ensure the safety of our students' learning environment with our active partnership with Department of Education Region 1, La Union Schools Division, and with all our other partners,” she said.

This is now the third year that the PGLU allocated financial assistance to public schools in the province as part of the annual Brigada Eskwela. This, as Ortega-David is firm in upholding inclusive and quality education for every KaPROBINSYAnihan learner.

Last year, PGLU awarded P6.7 million to all public and integrated schools in the province.

“It is our hope that the educational and youth sector will further flourish this coming year, because here in La Union, no one gets left behind. Ang serbisyo po natin ay para sa lahat ng sektor nang sa gayon, lahat tayo aangat,” said Ortega-David.

She vowed to improve the quality of education and elevate the delivery of educational services in the province that will shape the future of the youth. (PR)