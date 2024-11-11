La Union upscales tax drive to boost collection

THE Province of La Union intensified its efforts to perform its mandate on tax generation and collection, as improved fiscal performance is seen to spur local economic growth.

The Provincial Government of La Union (PGLU), through its treasury and assessor’s offices, kicked off this year’s “Buis Nga Intay Binayadan, Dur-As ti Amin a Kaprobinsyanihan” or Bida Ka Tax Campaign on November 6, 2024.

Through a caravan, the PGLU and its partners went around the two congressional districts and visited public places to inform the constituents on their duties, particularly on real property taxes (RPT).

“The program title translates to ‘the tax we pay is progress for the province,’ and that is what we wish to underscore: we strengthen our collection so we can also strengthen our services especially for the needy,” Governor Raphaelle Veronica “Rafy” Ortega-David said.

In collaboration with the local government treasurers and assessors, the tax caravan aimed to foster deeper appreciation of the community on taxation.

The activities included hanging and distribution of information materials in key places such as town halls and public transportation. They also included an information education campaign for business establishments and constituents, to inform them about the benefits of timely payment of taxes.

As an advocate of efficient revenue generation, Ortega-David enjoined the participation of the kaprobinsyanihan to the campaign.

“After all, taxes are the lifeblood of our province’s economy,” she said.

Provincial Treasurer Janet Molina said the local government is keen to improve its performance in efficient and transparent tax collection to streamline the delivery of programs and services intended for social services to cater to disadvantaged constituents.

She also stressed that discounts are available for those paying their amilyar in advance or within payment periods.

“We are reminding our province-mates to be responsible about their tax obligations and to avail discounts, this is a big decrease on their usual payment,” Molina said.

PGLU offers 20 percent discount to real property owners who wish to pay their real property tax in advance for next year from November to December 31, 2024, while 10 percent discount will be given to those who will pay within the schedule from January 1 to March 31, 2025.

To further strengthen the tax campaign, PTO and OPAss also continue to conduct Barangay Tax Campaign and Financial Literacy and Tax Awareness Campaign for students.

The annual activity aims to inform constituents about the tax programs of PGLU and discounts that they can avail to encourage them to pay their taxes on time. (PR)