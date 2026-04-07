Landbank boosts Pangasinan's growth thru agri, MSME, cash-lite solutions

LANDBANK is reinforcing Pangasinan's farm-to-market ecosystem through integrated agri-lending, support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and digital payment solutions to drive inclusive regional growth.

The state-owned bank rolled out its MSME Fair and Cash-Lite Campus initiative on March 25, 2026, followed by the Agrisenso Plus Caravan on March 26, engaging about 1,000 farmers and fishers, 300 MSMEs, and 400 students and campus partners to boost productivity, market access, and digital adoption.

From the bangus farms of Dagupan to the salt fields of Bolinao, Pangasinan thrives as one of northern Luzon's key agri-based economies, rooted in farming, fisheries, aquaculture, and salt production.

Through accessible financing, business development support, and digital banking solutions, Landbank is empowering farmers, fishers, and MSMEs to sustainably grow their livelihoods and connect to wider markets.

"Pangasinan remains a vital engine of northern Luzon's economy. Through our continued efforts to simplify access to credit and digital tools, Landbank is dedicated to helping farmers and entrepreneurs scale their operations and transform agricultural value into sustainable growth," said Landbank president and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

Strengthening the farm-to-market chain

Central to the initiative is the Agrisenso Plus Program, which offers a specialized lending window for farmers, fishers, and agri entrepreneurs at a low fixed interest rate of three percent per annum, with flexible terms covering the entire agri value chain.

During the caravan, it was reported that the program approved over P14 million in loans, supporting 124 farmer attendees.

Complementing this is the Landbank Ascend Program, a capacity-building initiative delivering holistic development support.

Ascend equips farmers and fishers with digital financial education, sustainable agriculture practices, and enterprise development guidance to help small-scale producers transition into competitive, climate-resilient agri-businesses.

"Ang maganda sa Agrisenso Plus ng Landbank ay hindi lang ito basta pautang na may mababang interes. Tinuturuan din ang mga magsasaka ng mga makabagong teknik upang lumaki ang aming ani, bukod pa sa libreng insurance na talagang napakalaking ginhawa para sa amin," said Pangasinan farmer Rod Navarro, expressing his appreciation for the program's holistic support for the agricultural sector.

"Malaki ang pasalamat namin sa Landbank dahil sa panahon ng krisis, ang Agrisenso Plus ang nagbigay sa amin ng pag-asa upang maitaguyod ang aming mga pamilya," Navarro added.

Local enterprises likewise gained access to financing and market networks through the MSME Fair, which was anchored on the Lifting MSMEs Lending Program.

Lifting MSMEs supports working capital requirements, equipment acquisition, and business expansion. These offerings are complemented by the Sulong MSME Solution Suite, which integrates deposit and digital banking services to help streamline day-to-day business operations.

"Malaking tulong sa amin ito, dahil sa pagtatanim at pagbebenta ng mga gulay namin kinukuha ang pampa-aral sa mga anak namin. Mula sa pagtatanim hanggang sa pagbebenta ng aming mga pananim, katulong namin ang Landbank. Kaya malaki ang pasalamat namin sa patuloy nilang pagtitiwala," said spouses Donato and Lorena Dulay, longtime Landbank clients who initially borrowed to support their farming operations and have since transitioned to Lifting MSMEs Lending Program to finance the retail side of their business.

Eligible sole proprietors may also open accounts via the Landbank Mobile Banking App (MBA) and receive free life and accident insurance upon loan availment, further promoting financial security and digital inclusion.

Accelerating digital adoption in campuses

Further to this, the recent Cash-Lite Campus rollout at the Pangasinan Polytechnic College (PPC) benefitted around 800 students and partners, enabling secure cashless payments for tuition, school fees and other transactions.

The Cash-Lite Campus Program has already reached more than 15,000 students and personnel nationwide, helping foster safer, more efficient, and digitally-enabled learning environments.

"As students, we are very busy with schoolwork and activities, which is why the Landbank Cash-Lite Campus ecosystem helps me a lot in managing my academic expenses. With the Landbank MBA on my phone, I can transact whenever and wherever-even from the comfort of my home," said PPC student, Gabriel Matthew Navarro, highlighting the convenience and accessibility of the Bank's digital banking solutions for the youth.

These initiatives build on Landbank’s recent rollouts across Northern Luzon, following similar engagements in Cagayan and Nueva Vizcaya a week earlier.

Together, they underscore the Bank's continuing commitment and role in advancing agricultural growth, MSME development, and digital innovation nationwide. (PR)