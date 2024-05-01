12 groups in Pangasinan get P4.6-M seed capital from DSWD

THREE hundred indigent families who are beneficiaries of the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) in Balungao, Pangasinan received P4.6 million seed capital from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday.

In a press conference, DSWD-Ilocos Region Director Marie Angela Gopalan said the funds will be used for the Gatasang Kalabaw Kontra Kagutoman at Kahirapan (GK3K).

Under the GK3K program, the 12 associations will focus on carabao-breeding and carabao milk production in the first year of implementation and carabao milk, hide, and meat processing in the second year.

The local government of Balungao provided 10 hectares for carabao housing, forage area and vegetable production site, as well as other logistics and essential materials amounting to PHP4 million.

The Philippine Carabao Center-Don Mariano State University also provided specialized training to the beneficiaries as well as additional carabaos and artificial insemination.

In turn, the Department of Trade and Industry pledged to provide equipment for milk production later on, through its Shared Service Facility program. (PNA)