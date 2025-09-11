Naga City suspends classes, gov’t work for Peñafrancia activities

THE city government of Naga suspended classes in both public and private schools, as well as government work, on specific dates in celebration of the Peñafrancia Festival 2025.

In an executive order, Mayor Leni Robredo said the suspension aims to ensure public safety, maintain order, and effectively manage vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the major processions and civic events of the festival.

Naga City has been designated the Pilgrimage Capital of the Bicol Region through Presidential Proclamation No. 33, series of 2010.

Robredo said the Local School Board of Naga approved the suspension of classes at all levels to allow students and teachers to participate in the religious and civic activities associated with the festival.

Classes will be suspended on the following dates:

Friday, Sept. 12, for the Peñafrancia Traslación Procession

Saturday, Sept. 13, for the CTP-MAPEH-DRRM Parade

Wednesday, Sept. 17, for the Scouts Parade and DXMC Competition

Thursday, Sept. 18, for the Civic and Float Parade; Peñafrancia Voyadores Street and Pilgrims Dance Competition

Friday, Sept. 19, for the Military Parade and

Saturday, Sept. 20, for the Peñafrancia Fluvial Procession

Work in government offices located in Naga City will also be suspended on the following dates:

Friday, Sept. 12 for Peñafrancia Traslación Procession

Thursday, Sept. 18 for Civic and Float Parade; Peñafrancia Voyadores Street and Pilgrims Dance Competition

Friday, Sept.19 for Military Parade

Saturday, Sept. 20 for Peñafrancia Fluvial Procession

Robredo reminded that government personnel involved in maintaining peace and order, traffic enforcement, disaster risk reduction and management, health and sanitation, and other essential functions are required to continue performing their duties.

For private companies, she encouraged employers to consider suspending work on the specified dates. (PNA)