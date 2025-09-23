'Nando' leaves 1 dead, displaces 340 families in La Union

A 27-YEAR-OLD male died of lightning strike at the height of Super Typhoon Nando's (international name Ragasa) onslaught in northern Luzon on Monday, September 22, 2025 that displaced about 340 families in La Union Province.

In a report from the La Union Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the victim was from Aringay town. Meanwhile, the displaced families who moved to safer ground were among 476 affected families or 1,529 persons from the 48 barangays in the municipalities of Bangar, Luna, Bagulin, Bauang, Sudipen, Rosario and San Juan.

Of the total number, 203 families are being served inside 32 evacuation centers and 137 families outside evacuation centers or those staying with relatives or in another family's home.

Meanwhile, a house was totally destroyed in Luna town and two houses were partially damaged in Luna and Sudipen towns.

Nando's heavy rainfall left various parts of the province flooded and several landslides reported.

La Union Governor Mario Ortega ordered a province-wide monitoring of local government units to assess and enhance disaster response.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Ilocos Region has a total of 121,348 food and non-food items amounting to P96.4 million prepositioned in one regional warehouse, two satellite warehouses, and 17 active prepositioning areas across the region.

"The warehouses were fully replenished and ready to augment the local government units," DSWD Ilocos regional director Marie Angela Gopalan said in a forum on Monday.

Department of Health Ilocos regional director Paula Paz Sydiongco said medical supplies, hygiene kits, potable water, nutrition kits, and other logistics are ready.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is still up in the northern portion of La Union and Signal No. 1 in the other parts of the province as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 23, 2025. (PNA)