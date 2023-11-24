Over 1K local jobs up for grabs in Ilocos Norte job fair

LAOAG CITY – Over a thousand job opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers are available at the year-end job fair of the provincial government on Nov. 24 to 25.

Organized by the Ilocos Norte government through the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO), the two-day job fair at the Robinsons Place Ilocos aims to provide more opportunities for Ilocanos who wish to find local employment in the province.

Provincial manager Anne Marie Lizette Bitancor-Atuan of the PESO Ilocos Norte said in an interview Thursday that many residents working in the city are now considering finding local employment here following the continuing implementation of the "Balik Probinsiya” program of the government.

“There are 21 private companies who confirmed their participation in the event and there will also be a one-stop shop for our local government units and national government line agencies to fill up their vacant positions and bring their services closer to the people,” Atuan said.

In-demand jobs in Ilocos Norte are delivery services and healthcare professionals, including teachers, accountants, bookkeepers, draftsmen, call center agents and construction workers, among others.

Atuan said this could probably be the last job fair this year in collaboration with partner employers since they have also partnered with real estate brokers for a housing fair before the year ends.

She said interested applicants may pre-register at https://workinilocosnorte.ph.

As a priority program of the Ilocos Norte government, the provincial government, through its PESO, continues to provide interventions and programs to ensure all residents can provide for their families in the midst of calamities and crises. (PNA)