P13.6M worth of illegal drugs seized in Pangasinan town; 2 arrested

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – About P13.6 million worth of suspected shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation in Bolinao town in this province on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Police said the operation, conducted at Purok 4 in Barangay Ilog-Malino, also resulted in the arrest of two high-value individuals and the confiscation of about 2,000 grams of suspected shabu.

In a statement Thursday, November 13, 2025, acting Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. Gen. Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the successful operation proves that the police's anti-illegal drugs campaign remains "steadfast and unrelenting."

"Every successful interdiction not only weakens criminal networks but also protects countless lives from the harm caused by these dangerous substances," he said.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said the success of the operation highlights the importance of proactive policing and sustained inter-agency collaboration.

"The continued partnership between the PNP, PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency), and local units proves that teamwork is our strongest weapon against illegal drugs, keeping every community safe," he said.

The suspects — a 44-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both residents of Bolinao — are now under the custody of the Bolinao Municipal Police Station, while the confiscated narcotics were turned over to the PNP Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit 3 for documentation and further investigation.

Last month, 895 kg of shabu valued at nearly P6.1 billion were found at a residential house in Barangay Laois, Labrador, Pangasinan, during the implementation of a search warrant.

The drugs were seized during a follow-up operation in connection with the arrest of a Chinese national and his Filipino driver in Barangay Polong, Bugallon, where authorities confiscated 125 kg of shabu packed in plastic tea bags worth P850 million. (PNA)