P21-B still needed for Pangasinan's flood control infra – DPWH

AROUND P21 billion is still needed for flood mitigation structures along major river systems in central Pangasinan, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Ilocos Regional Office on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

In a press conference, DPWH Ilocos regional director Ronnel Tan said that out of the total proposed budget of P24 billion for flood mitigation structures covering Sinucalan and Cayanga-Angalacan river systems, P3 billion had already been funded as of 2025.

The project includes flood control structures and facilities such as diversion channels, flood gates, pumping stations, and detention ponds. He said the project extends to Calasiao and San Fabian towns, as well as Dagupan City, and other neighboring towns in central Pangasinan.

"The implementation of this project and release of funds is by phase," Tan said, adding that they request funding annually to ensure its continuity based on the masterplan from DPWH Ilocos Region, developed from their feasibility study.

The downside, however, is the increasing cost along with the upgrading, he said.

"As the government cannot fund it right away and the release of funds also depends on our capacity to implement the project, the funding implementation is gradual," he said.

Tan said they originally aimed to complete the flood mitigation project in Pangasinan, proposed in 2022, by 2028.

"We believe that as long as it is justified to address flooding, we know that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will give attention to it, and besides, we already have a masterplan for it," he said.

DPWH Ilocos Region will also carry out dredging in Limahong, Nayum, and Cayanga rivers as part of flood mitigation efforts.

"Siltation decreases the capacity of the rivers. Dredging will help increase the rivers' capacity to hold water instead of the water going to the communities," he said. (PNA)