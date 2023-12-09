P500-K bounty up on killers of Pangasinan village chief

INTERIOR and the Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. is offering a PHP500,000 reward in exchange for information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects in the killing of Barangay Poblacion chief Melinda Morillo of Mangaldan, Pangasinan.

“The police are on top of this. Lahat ng anggulo ay tinitignan nila. Aside from that, I myself am offering PHP500,000 for any information sa paghuli sa pumaslang sa kapitan at ito ay mula sa aming pamilya (They are looking at all angles. Aside from that, I am offering PHP500,000 for any information for the arrest of the suspects responsible for the killing of the village chief and this is from my family),” he said in an interview during his visit to Morillo’s wake on Friday night.

He said that while the incident was an isolated case, he assured to bring justice to the victim.

“Hindi naman nakakabahala dahil ito ay isolated. Hindi ko pwede i-divulge anggulo na tinitignan namin. One thing is important ay talagang safe po tayo dito. Isolated po ito at tinitignan lahat ng anggulo (This is not disturbing since this is an isolated case. I cannot yet divulge the angle we are looking at. One this is important is that we are safe here since this is isolated and we are looking at all angles). We hope to really solve this case,” Abalos said.

Pangasinan Police Provincial Office director Col. Jeff Fanged said a special investigation task group was created to focus on Morillo’s case.

“I assure the public na personally tututukan to para mabigyan hustisya. May mga kinoconsider na na persons of interest. Ongoing backtracking ng close circuit television cameras (CCTV) and interview sa possible witnesses at napakalaking bagay yong pabuya sa sinumang makakatulong sa impormasyon. Kahit maliit na bagay ay ipagbigay alam sa pulisya (I assure the public that I will personally look into this to deliver justice. We are considering some persons of interest. The backtracking of CCTVs and interviews on possible witnesses is ongoing and the reward offered by the Secretary to those who could give any information is a huge help. Even if it seems minor information, we urge that they tell the police),” he said.

Fanged added they are pursuing two angles but did not elaborate so as not to preempt the ongoing probe.

“Wag po tayong mabahala at di naman ito makaapekto sa kabuuan ng peace and order sa probinsya. We take this opportunity na humingi ng tulong sa kababayan kung sinuman ang may alam (Let us not be afraid as we are hoping this will not affect the overall peace and order of the province. We also take this opportunity to ask help from our province mates who have information),” he said.

Morillo died on the spot Thursday night when gunmen on a motorcycle shot her while she was in transit onboard her sports utility vehicle in Barangay Tebag here.

She was reelected during the Oct. 30 polls. (PNA)