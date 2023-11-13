P57-M shabu, marijuana seized in Ilocos Region from January to October 2023

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confiscated a total of P15.3 million worth of shabu and P42 million worth of marijuana from January to October this year in the Ilocos Region.

In a virtual forum of the Philippine Information Agency Ilocos Region on Monday, PDEA regional director Joel Plaza said they have launched a total of 611 anti-illegal drugs operations which yielded 2.1 kilograms (kg) of shabu, 11 milliliter of liquid shabu, and 30 kg dried leaves, plants, and stalks of marijuana.

He said 721 suspects have been arrested with 89 of them considered as high-value targets, who were target-listed, drug den maintainers and visitors, and marijuana cultivators.

Plaza said there are now 46 Balay Silangan Reformation Centers in the region.

Of the total number, 15 are in Ilocos Norte, 11 in Ilocos Sur, 11 in La Union, and nine in Pangasinan.

Plaza said 718 drug reformists have graduated from the facility while 617 are being served.

Through the reformation centers, Plaza said drug surrenderers are given interventions to rehabilitate them and prepare them for reintegration into society.

Meanwhile, some 2,563 barangays in the region have been declared drug cleared and 366 remain affected.

Plaza said they are targeting to establish and strengthen airport and seaport interdiction by units.

"Meron tayong nine agents with eight K9 dogs na itatalaga sa mga airports this year and then sa mga seaports next year. Meron na din ito sa mga bus terminals (We have nine agents with eight K9 dogs who will be assigned in airports this year and then to the seaports next year. We already have this unit in bus terminals)," he said, noting that these measures are needed to protect the communities.

Plaza said they are also promoting the 'drug-free workplace' program, especially among government offices.

"We should lead the campaign against illegal drugs," he said.

PDEA also partners with the local government units and schools on the demand-reduction side through the conduct of symposiums and seminars, among others. (PNA)