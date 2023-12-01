Pangasinan city eyes 8.2K female adolescents for cervical cancer vax

THE city government of Urdaneta, Pangasinan targets to immunize some 8,215 female adolescents and teenage mothers against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in its fight against cervical cancer.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) public affairs head Glen Ramos said they aim to create awareness and promote the uptake of vaccination services as immunization programs are essential in improving people’s health and saving lives.

“Cervical cancer is still the second most common cancer affecting women, with an estimated 7,277 new cases and 3,807 deaths due to cervical cancer estimated yearly in the country. It is a vaccine-preventable disease and it can be eliminated by fully vaccinating 90 percent of the female population against HPV before reaching the age of 15 and intensifying school-based immunization programs will help achieve this goal,” he said.

Cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection with HPV but it can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage and treated promptly.

HPV vaccines are also available for free at the health centers of the city for female residents who are qualified beneficiaries. (PNA)