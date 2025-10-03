Pangasinan on red alert status for Typhoon Paolo

THE province of Pangasinan is under red alert status since Friday morning due to the possible effects of Typhoon Paolo, according to the Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Vincent Chiu, PDRRMO operations chief, in an interview on Friday, October 3, 2025, said they have conducted a pre-disaster risk assessment with other agencies on Thursday to prepare for the effects of the weather disturbance.

"We have the Department of the Interior and Local Government to assist us in requesting barangay officials to carry out preemptive evacuations, if necessary," he said.

Under red alert status, teams are deployed along with water assets, ambulances, and other equipment.

As of 8 a.m., the northern portion of Pangasinan (San Fabian, Sison, Pozorrubio, Umingan, San Jacinto, Laoac, Binalonan, San Nicolas, Natividad, Tayug, San Manuel, Asingan, Santa Maria, San Quintin, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Manaoag, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Binmaley, Calasiao, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, City of Urdaneta) is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, while the rest are under Signal No. 1.

According to the weather advisory issued earlier regarding heavy rainfall, Pangasinan is expected to experience an accumulated rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters.

Chiu urged residents in low-lying areas or those prone to flooding and landslides to evacuate preemptively as deemed necessary.

A yellow storm surge warning is also in effect for the coastal areas of the province, encompassing the towns of Agno, Anda, Bani, Binmaley, Bolinao, Burgos, Dasol, Infanta, Labrador, Lingayen, San Fabian, Sual, and the cities of Dagupan and Alaminos.

An estimated storm surge of one to two meters is expected.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has assured an adequate supply of family food packs, ready to augment the relief operations of local government units.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has suspended classes in all levels, both public and private, on Friday due to the anticipated effects of the typhoon.

Paolo has maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 150 kph, and central pressure of 985 hectopascal moving west-northwestward at 25 kph.

Chiu said Paolo might exit in Pangasinan or in La Union as its track continues to change. (PNA)