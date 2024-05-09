Pangasinan town implements 4-day workweek amid high heat index

BAYAMBANG town is implementing a four-day workweek from May 6 to June 30 this year for its employees due to the high heat index, ranging from 45 to 49 degrees Celsius.

In an interview on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, municipal administrative officer Rafael Saygo said the measure calls for official work to start at 7 a.m. and end by 6 p.m., with one hour break, from Mondays to Thursdays.

"Although almost all our offices have air-conditioning units, the mayor (Mary Clare Judith Phyllis Jose-Quiambao) and the officials would like to lessen exposure of the people to the high temperatures," he said in Filipino.

"Our clients go here early in the morning. Everyone is adjusting already," he said.

The compressed workweek, however, excluded the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, Rural Health Units, Special Economic Enterprise, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Municipal Engineering Office (field workers), Municipal Agriculture Office (field workers), and the Bayambang Public Safety Office.

Saygo said the employees in these offices are urged to stay hydrated and to stay in shaded areas if it would not interfere with their duties.

Earlier, Dr. Rheuel Bobis of the Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region said they are monitoring heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke cases.

He said they have prepared the hospitals such as for the provision of logistics to cater to these health concerns.

He also reminded the public to stay indoors if possible, and to use umbrellas, hats or caps to shield them from direct sunlight, especially between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of April 2024, the Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City recorded one case of probable heat exhaustion.

The Center, in a statement, said it is still gathering data from the other hospitals. (PNA)