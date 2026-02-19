Pangasinan town vice mayor to stay, says Comelec

IT’S status quo as far as the vice mayoral post of Rosales, Pangasinan is concerned.

This after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued a Writ of Preliminary Injunction against the decision of the Regional Trial Court of Rosales, Pangasinan concerning the results of the race between Vice Mayor John Isaac Kho and Susan Casareno during the May 2025 polls.

"Now, therefore, the Commission (First Division) hereby enjoins Public Respondent Hon. Roselyn Andrada-Borja, presiding judge, Regional Trial Court, Branch 53, Rosales, Pangasinan, the Clerk of Court, and all persons under her direct supervision, to cease and desist from implementing the 1) Order dated December 1, 2025 and 2) Decision dated November 28, 2025 from further proceeding with Election Protest Case No. 2025-001-R, as well as performing other acts/incidents relating to the abovementioned case until further orders from this Commission," said the Comelec-First Division.

The poll body said the order now prevents Casareno from assuming the position of vice mayor of Rosales, Pangasinan until further orders from the commission.

"Pending the final resolution of the instant case, petitioner John Isaac Kho shall remain at his post as vice mayor of Rosales, Pangasinan," said the Comelec-First Division.

During the last May 2025 polls, Kho beat Casareno by 1,208 votes to win the vice mayoral post in Rosales, Pangasinan.

Subsequently, Casareno filed an electoral protest against Kho at the Rosales RTC, which ordered a manual recount of votes that eventually gave Casareno 20,705 votes against Kho’s 18,730.

In turn, Kho filed an appeal before the Comelec asking the poll body to order the examination of the digital ballot images stored in the automated counting machines used in the last elections. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)