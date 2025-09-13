Pangasinan’s Bolinao town is PH’s 2025 top destination

THE municipality of Bolinao in Pangasinan has been named the 2025 Destination of the Year by the Department of Tourism (DOT) for its tourism sustainable projects, support programs, and marketing and promotion.

"We are one town tourist destination. Meaning, a one-stop-shop. Everything is here. There are beaches, there are falls, there is a river. We have heritage sites. And of course, the strong partnership between the communities and stakeholders," said Bolinao senior tourism operations officer Mary De Guzman Suarez, in an interview on Friday, when asked about their edge over other destinations.

She said the town was initially selected as among the top three finalists alongside Loboc, Bohol and Boracay, Malay, Aklan.

"So, our entry is composed of different best practices, programs on tourism here, highlighting the sustainable projects," she said.

Suarez said Bolinao is the anchor of tourism in western Pangasinan.

"When it comes to overnight tourist arrival, we are the first, number one in western Pangasinan, entire province, and entire Ilocos Region last year according to the DOT Ilocos regional office. So, we are the highest in tourist arrivals particularly for overnight stay with 232,000 last year," she said.

She added that the award will not only benefit the town but also its neighboring towns.

Suarez said the support and collaboration with the communities contributed to the town's success.

"We have a lot of associations affiliated with the tourism office. We help them with the technicalities, like the paperwork. We are the ones who apply for their grants from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)," she said.

Creative industry

Suarez said they are showcasing the different creative industries in the town, one of which is the buri weaving and craftsmanship.

"Our products are being exported. Not only here in the Philippines, but all over the world," she said.

Around 30 women from Santiago Island here are into Buri weaving, a major source of income for local families.

"And I would also like to inform you that our Buri product is one of the national finalists of DOLE Livelihood Program under Best Livelihood Program. We are also waiting for the results," she said.

She added that their buri handicrafts are in demand with clients from chain resorts and hotels that use buri bags for their souvenirs and tokens.

Part of their sustainable program is the buri tree planting activity to meet the increasing demand.

"Storms tested us, but triumph defines us. This is for all the tour guides, tricycle drivers, souvenir vendors, fishermen, farmers, buri makers, buko vendors, binungey makers, danggit vendors, bangkero, falls operators, restaurant, resort/hotels owners and employees, and all tourism stakeholders and of course to our dedicated tourism employees and to our hardworking leaders who continue to strive to level up the quality of the tourism industry in Bolinao," she said.

The Bolinao Tourism Office said the recognition affirms the town’s outstanding efforts in preserving its natural wonders, celebrating its cultural heritage, and showcasing the warm Filipino hospitality that has become its pride.

With its pristine beaches, iconic rock formations, vibrant festivals, and community-driven tourism programs, Bolinao has established itself as one of the country’s premier destinations, it added.

The Philippine Tourism Awards, regarded as the most prestigious citation in the industry, aims to honor local government units, organizations, and individuals who have demonstrated creativity, professionalism, and service excellence while promoting Filipino identity through tourism, it added. (PNA)