Proclamation of BSKE winners in Pangasinan fully done

THE proclamation of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) winners in Pangasinan’s 1,364 villages is now 100 percent done, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Pangasinan election supervisor lawyer Marino Salas said.

In a phone interview with the Philippine News Agency Tuesday, Salas said that around 2 p.m., they were in the process of breaking the ties in two villages, which he did not identify, through draw lots.

"The first proclaimed winners were in Barangay Malico (in) San Nicolas town at 6:40 p.m. on Monday. Proclaimed candidates could readily assume their post," he said.

Salas noted the large voters’ turnout although the election office is still finalizing the numbers since there are over 2.1 million registered voters in the province.

He also reminded all candidates to take down all their campaign posters within five days and to file the statement of contributions and expenditures (SOCE) until Nov. 29.

“Kapag dalawang beses hindi nag-file, hindi na makakatakbo sa susunod na elections. ‘Yung mga nanalo naman hindi makaka-assume ng kanilang post (They won’t be allowed to run in the next elections if they failed to file (the SOCE) twice. For the winners, they cannot assume their post),” he said.

Over 57,000 candidates in the province filed their candidacy for this year’s BSKE.

Salas also assured that teachers who served as members of electoral boards will soon receive their honoraria through their respective election officers.

Meanwhile, the Comelec and the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office reported no significant untoward incidents during the election day on Oct. 30 until Tuesday.

“Wala naman sa awa ng Diyos. Wala tayo na-experience na any untoward incidents. Well, kasi meron namang mga security (There were no any untoward incidents by God’s mercy. Well, we have security measures in place),” Salas added. (PNA)