Region 1 records 40% rise in measles cases, 1 confirmed pertussis case

ALAMINOS CITY, Pangasinan – Measles cases rose by 40 percent in Region 1 to date and the region recorded a confirmed case of pertussis, the head of the Department of Health Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1) said.

DOH-CHD-1 medical officer Dr. Rheuel Bobis said measles cases in the region from Jan. 1 to March 9 this year reached 38, up from 27 cases in the same period last year.

"We have intensified vaccination activity. Cases increase if the coverage of vaccination is low and only vaccines can prevent it," he said in an interview on Friday.

Bobis said vaccines for measles, rubella, pertussis and other vaccine-preventable diseases are available for children for free at government hospitals and health centers.

"They (health workers) used to do the routinary vaccination every Wednesday at health centers but they do it every day now to accommodate the population," he said.

Pangasinan and La Union recorded the most number of measles cases at 13 each, followed by seven in Ilocos Sur, and five in Ilocos Norte.

Bobis said symptoms of measles include fever, rashes, conjunctivitis and cough, and a patient needs to be treated in a hospital.

He said there was one confirmed case of pertussis in Pangasinan as of March 9 this year, but the patient has already recovered and was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

He said pertussis, which can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, is highly infectious and has a high mortality since it can cause severe pneumonia, especially among children, but can be prevented through vaccination.

"It is given in three doses to infants at their six, 10 and 14 weeks old," he said, noting that adults may also avail of booster shots.

Symptoms include coughing with a whooping sound that lasts for more than two weeks accompanied by vomiting due to excessive and forceful coughing. Patients need to be treated in a hospital. (PNA)