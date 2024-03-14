Road to sainthood starts for Ilocos Norte teen

LAOAG CITY – The tribunal of the Diocese of Laoag will start on April 7 the local inquiry on the reputation and holiness of Niña Ruiz Abad, a teenage girl from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte who is a candidate for sainthood.

Over three decades after her death due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy at the age of 13 in Aug. 16, 1993, the Vatican issued the "nihil obstat" (nothing stands in the way) on Feb. 5, 2024.

This authorized the Diocese of Laoag to start the diocesan phase of the cause of beatification and canonization of Ruiz, who reportedly demonstrated a profound devotion to the Eucharist and devoted her life to distributing rosaries, bibles, prayer books, holy images and other religious items, at the Saint William Cathedral in this city.

Fr. Joey Ranjo, spokesperson of the Diocese of Laoag, told the Philippine News Agency Wednesday that preparations are ongoing for the conduct of the investigation.

"There will be a formal announcement on April 7, inviting the public to attest their encounter with our candidate if any," he said, noting that the investigation is a tedious process.

On Monday, Diocese of Laoag head Bishop Renato Mayugba, in a statement, said that if the investigation merits, this will be the first time that Ilocos Norte will have a saint.

Mayugba thus sought prayers from the faithful: “Pray for God’s blessing as we embark on this process.”

He said the girl’s life could serve as a “good model of piety and fortitude” for today’s youth.

“Knowing Niña’s character and traits and her strong faith in God will serve as a guide to the youth in handling their affairs towards a better Christian life,” he added. (PNA)