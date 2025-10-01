Storms incur P105.4M partial damage to Pangasinan

THE Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has recorded P105.4 million in partial damage to agriculture and infrastructure due to the combined effects of the weather disturbances "Mirasol," "Nando," (international name Ragasa), "Opong” (international name Bualoi), and the enhanced southwest monsoon in September.

In the PDRRMO's situational report, partial damage to infrastructure totaled P69.8 million, mostly affecting roads, road dikes, and bridges.

Agricultural losses, incurred primarily from rice crops and some fishponds, reached P34.4 million, with an additional P1.29 million damage to livestock.

The calamities have affected a total of 110,730 families, or 420,419 individuals, in 324 barangays across 26 municipalities and cities. A total of 175 barangays reported flooding incidents, though all floodwaters have since subsided.

Family food packs from the local government, hygiene kits from the provincial government, and augmentation from the Department of Public Works and Highways have been distributed to the severely affected populations.

Dagupan City has declared a state of calamity anew due to the recent weather disturbances. (PNA)