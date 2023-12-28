Super health center to benefit 8 far-flung villages in Pangasinan town

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – The PHP10-million super health center that will be constructed starting January in Barangay Arwas will benefit residents from eight far-flung villages in the municipality of Bani, the town’s municipal health officer said Thursday.

In a phone interview, Dr. Ariel Estrada said the super health center is designed to provide basic health care services and can also accommodate patients needing minor surgery.

"The super health facility is more complete as it has outpatient clinic and consultation, pharmacy and dispensary, primary clinical laboratory, clinical microscopy, microbiology/parasitology, radiology, birthing ang lying-in, tuberculosis consultation with direct sputum smear processing and microscopy capability," he said.

The facility will be constructed some three kilometers away from the town proper, and is funded under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program in the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

The groundbreaking of the project was held on Dec. 21 and once finished, will be the third health facility in the town, with the other two being in Barangays Poblacion and San Jose.

“The super health centers that are located in rural areas intend to primarily decongest our public hospitals by providing services on primary health care cases, or those that are low-risk, less serious or uncomplicated cases," said Department of Health-Ilocos Region director Paula Paz Sydiongco in a statement issued on Thursday.

Sydiongco said their construction will ensure that health services are available for every Filipino, even those in far-flung areas. (PNA)