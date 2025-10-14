Vigan City to mark World Tsunami Awareness Day with fun run

LAOAG CITY – The heritage city of Vigan in Ilocos Sur has been selected as the site for this year’s observance of World Tsunami Awareness Day on Oct. 25, 2025.

On that day, a five-kilometer "tsunami run" will be held where everybody is invited to join, according to Director Teresito Bacolcol of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs).

“We warmly invite you in the observance of World Tsunami Day here in Ilocos,” Bacolcol said on social media.

The tsunami run, which will start at 5 a.m. in front of the Vigan City Hall, is for free.

To register, interested participants are encouraged to visit the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office at the Regional Evacuation Center in Barangay Agusan Sur, or message the Vigan City Rescue Team Facebook page.

Bacolcol said participants will receive a race bib and refreshments.

Organizers said the tsunami run aims to raise awareness on what to do when a tsunami threat occurs.

Last year, the city of Mati in Davao Oriental hosted more than 1,600 runners during the first tsunami run as the city marked the centennial anniversary of the magnitude 8.3 earthquake that triggered a deadly tsunami in 1924. (PNA)