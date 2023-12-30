Water activities limited in La Union town after drowning incidents

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – Only limited surfing activities are allowed for now in some areas of San Juan, La Union after five deaths due to drowning post-Christmas Day.

In a media statement issued Thursday night, the La Union Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said San Juan Mayor Arturo Valdriz issued Executive Order (EO) 23 on Wednesday, citing the gale warning issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration seen to affect the seaboard of Northern Luzon.

“This extraordinary water condition in the municipal seawaters poses a risk to our beachgoers which could lead to drowning,” the EO reads.

The EO was amended Thursday and allowed surfing only in front of Kahuna Beach Resort and Spa while the rest of the beach areas are closed for swimming and other water activities.

San Juan is famous for its huge waves suitable for surfing.

“We are advising the tourists to be cautious when swimming in the waters of San Juan as the waves are high and children should not be left unsupervised by parents or guardians,” the La Union PDRRMO said.

Based on the PDRRMO report on Friday, the bodies of the drowning victims were recovered on Thursday.

It said that on Dec. 26, the victims aged 9 and 12 were playing along the shoreline while their parents were in a nearby cottage.

The cousins from Kibungan, Benguet allegedly swam but were carried by strong waves

The following day, a 16-year old male from Tawang, La Trinidad, Benguet allegedly tried to save his three companions from near-drowning but was dragged by strong currents instead.

The other victims are also males, aged 19 and 20, from Santo Tomas Proper, Baguio City. (PNA)