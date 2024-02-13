'A Killer Paradox' captivates netizens

Netflix's new K-Drama series, "A Killer Paradox," has been making waves since its debut on Feb. 9, 2024, Friday.

Filipino netizens, in particular, are thrilled about the show's twists and turns, along with its scenes filmed in the Philippines. The series has garnered widespread praise and reactions, fueling the collective excitement of netizens on social media.

"A Killer Paradox" immerses viewers in the world of dispensing justice, featuring a thrilling duel between stars Choi Woo-sik and Son Suk-ku.

In this chilling K-Drama, college student Lee Tang (Choi) accidentally apprehends a serial killer, discovering his newfound ability to perceive evil in others. He transforms into a vigilante, drawing the attention of a detective and triggering a relentless manhunt.

This eight-episode series is available for streaming nationwide on Netflix, with episodes ranging from 60 to 70 minutes in length.