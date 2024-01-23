‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ trailer out now

The well-loved Nickelodeon animated series, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is getting a live-action Netflix series remake — and the official trailer was launched 12 midnight, Jan. 24, 2024 (PH time).

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” stars Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara) and Ian Ousley (Sokka). The trio is joined by Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Ozai), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (General Iroh), Ken Leung (Commander Zhao), Elizabeth Yu (Princess Azula) and Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko).

“I’m the Avatar and I’m going to save the world — with my friends,” said Aang in the official trailer.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 22. Season 1 will have eight episodes.