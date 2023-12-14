Entertainment

Celebrating the 2023 Asia Artist Awards winners in the PH

Here's the complete list of winners at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards
The Philippine Arena in Bulacan witnessed an extraordinary gathering of the brightest stars in Asian entertainment on Dec. 14, 2023.
The 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), held for the first time in the Philippines, was a night to remember (we’re proudly looking at you Melai!). 

The Philippine Arena in Bulacan witnessed an extraordinary gathering of the brightest stars in Asian entertainment on Dec. 14, 2023. This year's event, a perfect blend of Filipino and Korean talent, was not just a celebration but a testament to the exceptional skills and achievements in the realms of music, film and TV.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards:

  1. AAA Focus Award: HORI7ON, LUN8, Younghoon (The Boyz), Ahn Dong-gu 

  2. AAA Icon Award: Tempest, NMIXX, Kep1er, Cha Joo-young 

  3. AAA Potential Award: Lapillus, ATBO, Yoo Seon-ho, Paul Blanco 

  4. AAA Best Creator Award: 3RACHA 

  5. AAA Popularity Award: Lim Young-woong, Sakurazaka46, Lee Jun-ho, Kim Se-jeong

  6. AAA Hot Trend Award: SB19, NewJeans, Lee Jun-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lim Young-woong

  7. AAA New Wave Award: Yaochen, Kingdom, Ash Island, Jaechan 

  8. AAA Emotive Award: ONEUS, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, Suho 

  9. AAA Rookie of the Year: ZEROBASEONE, Moon Sang-min, Lee Eun-saem 

  10. AAA Asia Celebrity Award: NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Jang Won-young, Kim Seon-ho, Kentaro Sakaguchi 

  11. AAA Best Choice Award: Lee Young-ji, KANG DANIEL, BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, Ben&Ben, Dreamcatcher, Lim Young-woong, DinDin, Kim Jae-joong

  12. AAA Best Acting Performance Award: Kim Young-dae, Lee Jun-young, Moon Ga-young, Suho 

  13. AAA Fabulous Award: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, NewJeans, Stray Kids, Lim Young-woong 

  14. AAA Best Musician Award: ZEROBASEONE, Sakurakaza46, KARD, STAYC, Kwon Eun-bi 

  15. AAA Scene Stealer Award: Jung Sung-il 

  16. AAA Best Actor Award: Kim Se-jeong, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Dong-hwi, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Lee Jun-hyuk 

  17. AAA Top of K-pop Record Award: Kim Jae-joong 

  18. AAA Best Performance Award: LE SSERAFIM 

  19. AAA Best Artist Award (Singer): SB19, LE SSERAFIM, AKMU, ITZY, IVE, The Boyz 

  20. AAA Best Artist Award (Actor): Kentaro Sakaguchi, Kim Seon-ho, Kim Ji-hoon 

  21. AAA Grand Prize: Fandom of the Year: Lim Young-woong 

  22. AAA Grand Prize: Performance of the Year: BSS (SEVENTEEN) 

  23. AAA Grand Prize: Stage of the Year: Stray Kids 

  24. AAA Grand Prize: Song of the Year: NewJeans – “Ditto” 

  25. AAA Grand Prize: Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN – FML 

  26. AAA Grand Prize: Singer of the Year: NewJeans 

  27. AAA Grand Prize: Actor of the Year: Lee Jun-ho

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards not only highlighted the immense talent in the Asian entertainment industry but also underscored the growing global influence of Asian artists. The inclusion of a diverse array of awards categories ensured a comprehensive celebration of excellence across various entertainment forms.

It was clear that the 2023 Asia Artist Awards had set a new standard for pan-Asian entertainment galas. It was a night where stars shone bright, talents were rightfully celebrated, and cultural barriers were beautifully bridged.

