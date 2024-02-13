Denise Julia releases new single 'Sugar n Spice'

Following the success of her 2022 hit "NVM," Denise Julia returns with her latest single, "Sugar n Spice," released on Feb. 3, 2024, accompanied by a music video on Feb. 5, 2024.

Inspired by personal experiences, the song celebrates same-gender attraction and delves into themes of self-discovery and the pursuit of genuine love.

R&B artist Denise Julia shares her journey of developing feelings for a "pretty masc" individual, whom she affectionately calls "sugar," while embracing her own identity as "spice." This metaphorical use of "sugar" and "spice" symbolizes the diverse identities within the LGBTQ+ community.

Listeners are invited to be captivated by the song, with a reminder that seeking reassurance in any loving relationship is a healthy way to strengthen bonds.

For those eager to embark on this journey of self-discovery through music, the provided link offers easy access to the song's official music video. Denise Julia's boundary-pushing music resonates with audiences, speaking directly to the heart.