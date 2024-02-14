Grande, Erivo soar in ‘Wicked’ sneak peek

The long-anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway sensation "Wicked" is officially underway, much to the delight of fans who have eagerly awaited its arrival for nearly a decade.



Since its Broadway debut in 2004, "Wicked" has held audiences spellbound with its imaginative reinterpretation of the origins of characters from "The Wizard of Oz." The film adaptation, in active development since 2012, is poised to bring this beloved musical to cinematic audiences in a grand and unprecedented manner.



Derived from Gregory Maguire’s novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," the movie promises an exploration of the intricate relationship between the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. The narrative unfolds in the enchanting realm of Oz, tracing the journey of these young witches as they navigate friendship, romance and self-discovery during their time at Shiz University.



Helmed by director Jon M. Chu, renowned for his work on blockbuster hits like "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In The Heights," and featuring stellar performances from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film aims to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience that faithfully captures the essence of the beloved musical.



"Wicked" is scheduled to enchant theaters in 2024, with an official release date expected to be announced in the coming months.