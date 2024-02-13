'Moana 2' drops trailer, gets cinema release date

For fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter of Moana's adventures, the teaser trailer for "Moana 2" has ignited a frenzy on the internet. Thousands of streams later, the sequel has become a must-watch for every Disney enthusiast.

Moana 2 is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, coinciding with the premiere of Universal Pictures' latest release.

This highly anticipated sequel promises a new and thrilling adventure, expanding on the beloved animated musical, "Moana." Originally conceived for the small screen, "Moana 2" has been elevated to cinematic heights, captivating audiences with exceptional footage.

Brace yourself for a journey filled with symphony as you prepare to soar into the waves of excitement.