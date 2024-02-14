Pedro Pascal leads stellar cast of Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four'

Rebooting the MCU

The casting announcement comes alongside a reshuffle of Marvel's release schedule, with “The Fantastic Four” set for July 2025, succeeding “Thunderbolts” in May. This positions “The Fantastic Four” as a cornerstone for the next phase of the MCU, following the conclusion of the Avengers saga.

Matt Shakman, known for “WandaVision,” is set to direct, with a screenplay penned by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. This creative team promises a unique vision for Marvel's First Family, respecting their legacy while offering a fresh narrative.

The Fantastic Four have a storied history in both comics and previous film adaptations. This new iteration by Marvel Studios aims to integrate these beloved characters into the broader MCU, bringing a fresh perspective to their origin story and powers.

The announcement of “The Fantastic Four” cast marks a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a blend of established and rising stars, backed by a strong creative team, Marvel Studios is set to bring the beloved superhero team to life in a way that resonates with both long-time fans and new audiences. As the MCU continues to expand, “The Fantastic Four” is poised to be a pivotal addition to this ever-evolving universe.