Globe Group 2023 Year-ender: A year of firsts in life-enabling digital innovations.

The year 2023 was a time of greater expansion for the Globe Group, as it continued to deliver life-enabling innovations that solve daily pain points of Filipinos.

From its network optimization and data center business to its debut in climate tech and fintech expansion overseas, the Globe Group cast an even wider net across industries this year, with unstoppable momentum going into the new year.

“Despite the challenges we faced, 2023 was another banner year for Globe, as we continued to cement our standing as the foremost digital solutions provider in the Philippines, with an unrivaled ecosystem of products and services that make life better,” said Globe Group President and Chief executive officer Ernest Cu.



Here are highlights of the year for the Globe Group:



STT-GDC Philippines breaks ground in QC, Cavite

STT GDC Philippines is a joint venture between Globe, Ayala Corporation, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres of Singapore, is in the thick of an aggressive expansion, breaking ground on two major infrastructure projects this year.

In May, it broke ground on the STT Fairview data center campus, touted to become the largest interconnected and carrier-neutral data center in the Philippines at a capacity of 124 MW upon its completion in early 2025.

Six months later, STT GDC Philippines also announced the start of construction on the 6-MW STT Cavite 2, which will rise as a two-storey building with a gross floor area of over 4,500 square meters in a campus just south of the country’s capital region. It will serve to complement its enterprise-grade STT Cavite 1 at the same campus in General Trias, Cavite, which has a 4.3 MW capacity.

It also expanded its existing data centers to 5.2MW.

STT GDC Philippines is closing the year with a total seven facilities in Metro Manila, Cavite and Davao, as it aims to serve as the next data center hub in Southeast Asia amid steadily rising demand for data center services.

Gogoro Philippines hits Metro Manila’s roads

Gogoro Philippines, a leader in electric mobility and battery-swapping technology, launched commercially in the country this year, bringing a new sustainable transport option to Metro Manila’s congested roads.

A collaboration of Globe's 917Ventures Inc., Ayala Corporation, and Gogoro Taiwan, Gogoro Philippines opened the Gogoro Experience Center in Makati City in November, giving the Filipino public access to its Smartscooters®, battery-swapping technology, and other merchandise. It formally went to market in December, launching its Energy Plans for Filipino riders.

Currently, Gogoro Philippines will close the year with a total five GoStations for battery swaps in BGC, Taguig, Parañaque City, Makati City and Pasig City. It will open 6 more GoStations by Q1 of 2024: two each in Quezon City and Makati City, and one each in Marikina and Pasig City.

GCash expands global footprint

Globe Group affiliate GCash, the No. 1 finance super app in the country, continued its international expansion this year. The app is now available for use with international mobile numbers for Filipinos in Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Canada, and the US, with services such as send money, pay bills, bank transfers, and buy load available in these key countries.

Its Global Pay business, which allows users to pay via QR, is now available in 17 countries including Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, France and Italy. GCash users may also use their Visa-powered GCash Card for cashless transactions in over 36 million merchants across 210 countries.

917Ventures launches new startups

917Ventures, the Globe Group’s corporate venture builder, had a prolific year, introducing new startups in various areas. To date, 917V has vetted over 700 ideas, launched and tested 29 ventures, and has a total portfolio of 13 companies.

For one, Housify was launched as a proptech (property tech) digital solutions platform for Filipino real-estate brokers meant to increase productivity and sales conversions. It has a strict no-duplicate policy, ensuring that listings are served on a first-come, first-served basis. To date, it has partnered with 550 sellers and brokerage firms, with almost 7,000 verified listings to its database.

917Ventures also launched PetPal this year, an all-in-one digital pet care solutions provider with a stable of licensed and accredited veterinarians–making pet care services more accessible to Filipino pet owners. It offers hassle-free online consultations and home grooming services, with more services set to be launched in the coming year.

In the new year, 917Ventures aims to strengthen its growth strategy by maximizing its Systems of Advantage– continuing to innovate and develop digital solutions that will positively impact Filipino businesses through digital inclusion and sustainably-driven solutions.

Going into 2024, the Globe Group is set to sustain its change-making and trendsetting pace to bring even more life-enabling digital solutions to Filipinos here and abroad.

“Our wins in 2023 fuel our momentum going into the new year, as we continue to innovate to drive digital transformation in the country,” said Cu.