How American businessman built a home for Cebu's forgotten children

John Drake once spent his days managing corporate operations and flying across countries as an American executive whose life revolved around business.

Today, at 78, he has spent two decades raising abandoned and neglected children in Toledo City — children who now call him “Tito John.”

What was meant to be one final trip to the Philippines became a mission that helped turn forgotten children into graduates, engineers, teachers and nurses.

When he first came to Cebu in the early 1990s, it was for overseeing power plant operations in places such as Toledo City, Cebu. “I was always focused on the work,” Drake said. For years, the Philippines was simply another stop in a career that had already taken him across the world.

Then, in 2002, something changed. Before returning to the United States, he joined then-Toledo City Mayor in visiting schools where computer donations had been distributed.

“She said, ‘You’re the orphan guy, aren’t you?’” Drake recalled. She then asked if he would consider renovating and running a struggling children’s facility in Toledo City.

He initially dismissed the idea. “Different culture, language, laws, customs — everything. Plus I had a family and projects around the world. Why would I do this?” he said.

Still, he agreed to visit the old Lingap Center. The facility was in poor condition, but it was the children inside that stayed with him.

“There were 26 kids there that day,” Drake said. The children barely had enough food. Many had no birth certificates, no schooling and no certainty about what tomorrow would look like.

Yet despite their circumstances, Drake remembered how ordinary they seemed.

“These kids were just like my own kids,” he said. “The big difference was my kids would be successful because I would make sure. These kids had no chance at all.”

What struck him most was not their poverty. It was their humanity. “But they also had names. Usually when people talk about street kids, it’s just a sad face in a brochure. But these were real kids. There was Roger, Marmy, John Ryan, Marites.”

Drake returned but the children’s faces followed him home. “It was Mother Teresa who said, ‘God speaks in the silence of the heart,’” he said.

Eventually, Drake decided he had to try. Not because he believed he was qualified. In fact, he believed the opposite.

“I’m not good with kids. But I thought, if one day God calls me and asks why I didn’t answer, at least I could say I tried.”