LIMitless: The unfinished life of Erwin Lim

Erwin and I met when we were at opposite ends of various stages in our lives — I had just started working, while he was halfway through dentistry studies and already a budding photographer. His Ilonggo accent was very evident, and it was always a running joke between us that somewhere along the way he completely morphed into a “Bisayang Dako.”
For some years, I admired his work from a distance, whether on a flight while scanning a Mabuhay magazine, or hearing about some award he won — again — that I began to wonder if he was actually still practicing as a dentist. When I started writing lifestyle features and taking my own photos for most of my stories, he became my standard for awesome shots. I was a constant follower of the photos he posted, and my favorite comment was always: “When I grow up, I want to be Erwin Lim…”
After I was invited to join an inaugural flight to Nairobi, Kenya, to write a feature about it, I made it my mission to bring him along, as my limited ability in photography would never do justice to the wildlife we would encounter on a Kenyan safari. He was on a high every single day we were there and even jokingly confessed to me that after being able to get close to and capture the “Big Five” in photographs, he was ready to die.
During our last collaboration for a local magazine, he reminded me to make sure to give him a copy once it was published because he claimed that for so many years, so many publications asked for photos from him but never bothered to give him the finished product.
I never got to do that, because he left us all like an earthquake in the middle of the night that jolts the senses out of us.
I do realize that there are many others who are gifted photographers, but he was my go-to guy who always accommodated me. If he did not have the photos I wanted, he would just ask for time to take them. He never said no. He would say, “Hey, wait,” but never no.
You will be missed by the world, Dong. But we will make sure your work will transcend generations.
Mike Jo
Erwin’s underwater shots are all over The Reef Hotel in Mactan, and he always had the best shots in every Tour de Cebu. Once, we were shooting the moon during the pandemic — he later uploaded one of his photos, and that was the first time I saw the number of likes go up so fast. It amazed me because it reached 56K likes in a short span of time.
One thing I will miss about being around Erwin is that you will always feel on the go and young with him.
Dr. Ena Velasco
I remember how passionate Doc E was whenever he shared stories about his travels — the places he had been to, the food he discovered because he really loved food trips and the experiences he collected along the way.
I will never forget when he talked about Burauen, Leyte, and how beautifully he described the place. I really enjoyed listening to Doc E because he was always so detailed when he told stories, and his enthusiasm was incredible. There was never a dull moment with Doc E.
He was truly an adventurer at heart — always the happy-go-lucky one in the group, always the “yes man.” He never hesitated to help a friend in need. He was easy to talk to, never complicated and just genuinely pleasant to be around. He was not only a legendary artist but also a very good friend.
I honestly cannot remember a time when Doc E was low in energy. Every time we met, he was always happy. They say if people were colors, he would definitely be yellow — warm, bright and joyful. Even from afar, you could immediately see his big smile and the way he would wave and say, “Hi En!” And that is exactly how I will always remember him.
I would say his greatest legacy was his passion for photography and travel. That was when I realized that his travels were never just for leisure; they were his way of helping communities through his lens, sharing breathtaking photos of people and places with the rest of the world. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but his photographs went far beyond what words could ever describe. He saw the world differently, and if those photographs could speak for themselves, even a million words would not be enough.
It’s honestly hard to choose a favorite among Doc E’s works because all of them are truly beautiful. But if I had to pick one, it would be his Sinulog 2024 entry. He captured culture, faith and genuine emotion all in one frame. There really is something different when Doc E takes photos. It was truly an honor to have worked with a legend, and even more meaningful to have called him a good friend.
Dr. George Garcia
If you would encompass my life story with him, it would be comedy. He was an old friend I met when we were young.
Every time we saw each other, we only shared laughter. In those days, there were no camera phones. We were always glad to have him document every moment and occasion in school.
I speak on behalf of our batch: Intsik (Erwin) was a kind, sincere and joyful guy. Our batch will never be the same again.
Justeen Catan
What I will miss most about Doc Erwin is his personality and the way he looked at life. He always had a positive outlook. For me, his greatest legacy goes beyond photography. Many people know him as an incredible and well-respected photographer, but as a fellow dentist, I saw another side of him, especially during our medical and dental missions. He was our team leader, and he was always willing to serve and help people wholeheartedly. That, for me, is the legacy he leaves behind — service to others. Not only through the beauty he captured in photographs, but through the kindness, compassion and care he gave to people during our missions.
Among the many beautiful photos Doc Erwin captured, the sunset photo will always be my favorite. Not because it was his best — he had countless breathtaking shots — but because I was right beside him when he took it during one of our Sui Generis Medical and Dental missions in Boracay. I, too, have the exact same photo on my iPhone. I will always remember how much he loved chasing sunsets, something that will always be remembered.
Ted Madamba
Erwin was still a senior dentistry student when KangKang and I picked him up for a road trip shoot on the way to Bantayan Island. It was still dark, around 4:00 AM. There were no cellphones at the time in the late 1980s, so we simply had to be ready at the agreed pick-up time.
We patiently waited in the car for Erwin to come out of his apartment. After a while, a young lady came out first, wearing pajamas and holding textbooks. Then Erwin quickly followed with his Nikon gear.
“Hmmmm, Sho, who was that?” I asked.
With Erwin’s signature smile, he replied, “A classmate, Sho. We were doing group study.”
Whenever the three of us were together, we always ended up taking photos in the same position. KK still has those files.
Kirby Yu Bun-an
One of my favorite stories with Erwin Lim was during one of our bike rides, where we would spend hundreds of kilometers on the road, always ready to stop whenever we saw something interesting to photograph. I still remember one night coming from Busay, Cebu City, when we spotted an old retired airplane parked near Metro Sports. Without hesitation, we made a U-turn just to take photos of it. That was how we were — always chasing moments, no matter how random or simple they seemed.
While shooting, Erwin jokingly said, “Let’s make them jealous,” and we both just laughed. Days later, the plane was no longer there and others could no longer take the same photo as ours. It’s such a simple memory, but it perfectly captures who Erwin was — spontaneous, passionate and someone who made even ordinary moments unforgettable.
What I miss most about Erwin is his little gestures of kindness. Recently, we took photos of the whale sharks, shooting nonstop until I had used up three of my batteries. I was caught off guard when he offered his last battery and encouraged me to keep shooting. He was very consistent in everything we did, from cycling to lending me his favorite camera lenses. He wanted me to try them because he said they offered a different perspective.
Beyond his beautiful photographs and published works, it was the impact he left on people. He inspired so many of us to start shooting, shared his knowledge and made everyone feel welcome. He’s a kind person.
More than a great photographer, he was a mentor, a friend and someone who truly touched lives.
Dan Douglas Ong
Every Sinulog since 2006, we have always gone to shoots together. My first impromptu trip to Singapore for F1 was planned within just three days. Our local trips were always about shooting festivals around the Philippines. Our studio fashion shoots would often last until early morning.
I will truly miss how he was always on the go — the random phone calls that would last 30 minutes to an hour. His greatest legacy was his generosity; he was never selfish. He would share everything he knew.
Dr. Regie Uy
Losing Erwin was like losing one of my boys from my ‘Palazzo Family.’ We would have regular Wednesday dinners and Sunday lunches that often extended into dinner. We talked almost every day, and those conversations were filled with laughter most of the time. He had promised to accompany me back to Singapore for my eye treatment. I am now taking this trip alone, but I know that, in spirit, he will be with me.
I was also his doctor and would always advise him to take better care of his health, but he would often tell me he felt fine and could even bike 200 kilometers.