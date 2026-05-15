LIMitless: The unfinished life of Erwin Lim

Dr. Ena Velasco

I remember how passionate Doc E was whenever he shared stories about his travels — the places he had been to, the food he discovered because he really loved food trips and the experiences he collected along the way.

I will never forget when he talked about Burauen, Leyte, and how beautifully he described the place. I really enjoyed listening to Doc E because he was always so detailed when he told stories, and his enthusiasm was incredible. There was never a dull moment with Doc E.

He was truly an adventurer at heart — always the happy-go-lucky one in the group, always the “yes man.” He never hesitated to help a friend in need. He was easy to talk to, never complicated and just genuinely pleasant to be around. He was not only a legendary artist but also a very good friend.

I honestly cannot remember a time when Doc E was low in energy. Every time we met, he was always happy. They say if people were colors, he would definitely be yellow — warm, bright and joyful. Even from afar, you could immediately see his big smile and the way he would wave and say, “Hi En!” And that is exactly how I will always remember him.

I would say his greatest legacy was his passion for photography and travel. That was when I realized that his travels were never just for leisure; they were his way of helping communities through his lens, sharing breathtaking photos of people and places with the rest of the world. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but his photographs went far beyond what words could ever describe. He saw the world differently, and if those photographs could speak for themselves, even a million words would not be enough.

It’s honestly hard to choose a favorite among Doc E’s works because all of them are truly beautiful. But if I had to pick one, it would be his Sinulog 2024 entry. He captured culture, faith and genuine emotion all in one frame. There really is something different when Doc E takes photos. It was truly an honor to have worked with a legend, and even more meaningful to have called him a good friend.