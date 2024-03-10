Marcos hopeful Ramadan to strengthen kinship, open hearts to forgive past grievances

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Sunday, March 10, 2024 that he is hopeful that the holy Islamic month of Ramadan will “strengthen our kinship, open our hearts to forgive past grievances.”

In his message at the start of the month-long Ramadan celebration, Marcos encouraged Filipinos to embrace a spirit of harmony, emphasizing its potential to contribute to collective progress. He expressed solidarity with Muslim brothers and sisters, both within the country and abroad.

“Together, let us build a future where love and understanding prevail and where the light of hope shines brightly for all,” he said.

"Today marks the beginning of the sacred journey of Ramadan, a time of reflection and spiritual growth where the virtues of compassion, empathy, and generosity are upheld and practiced fervently," he added.

Citing the special significance of Ramadan, Marcos said it reminds the people of the rich diversity of the country’s cultural and religious tapestry.

"It is with no doubt that our Muslim brothers and sisters have made invaluable contributions to our nation's history and heritage, shaping our beloved motherland into the diverse and united country that it is today," Marcos said.

"During this holiest of months, Muslims around the world observe fasting from dawn till dusk, abstaining from worldly pleasures as a means of purifying their souls and deepening their connection with Allah. Truly, this demonstration of faith speaks volumes of their deep introspection and shared devotion, allowing them to create a stronger bond in their communities through their beliefs. I wish everyone a meaningful and solemn celebration," he added.