PSAU, DTI to produce 5M pairs of bamboo chopsticks

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is targeting the production of five million pairs of bamboo chopsticks, with the help of Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU).

DTI Pampanga Acting Division Chief Emil Paolo Galang said the initiative will be implemented through the DTI Shared Service Facility (SSF) Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab) for Inclusive Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development.

The facility is equipped with 38 machines, 19 of which are dedicated to bamboo processing.

The project has an approved budget of P18 million.

Galang said the bamboo chopsticks will be marketed locally.

The raw materials will be sourced from bamboo growers in Magalang, Pampanga, with support from the Provincial Government Environment and Natural Resources Office.

The project aims to add value to the province's bamboo resources while creating livelihood and enterprise opportunities for local communities.

PSAU has been actively involved in bamboo research, propagation, and processing initiatives in Central Luzon.