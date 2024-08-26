1 ka barko sa BFAR gibabagan, gibanggaan sa Chinese vessels

Ang tigpamaba sa National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, niingon nga ang BRP Datu Sanday nakasugat og agresibo ug delikadong maniobra gikan sa walo ka Chinese maritime vessels niadtong Dominggo, Agusto 25, 2024, samtang paingon sa Escoda Shoal gikan sa Hasa Hasa Shoal .

Ang barko padulong sa Escoda Shoal alang sa usa ka humanitarian mission, labina sa paghatag og gasolina, pagkaon ug medikal nga suplay sa mga mangingisda nga Pilipino sa maong lugar.

Ang mga barko sa China misulay sa pagbabag sa humanitarian operation pinaagi sa pagliyok sa barko sa Pilipinas ug naghimo sa makuyaw nga mga maniobra nga miresulta sa ramming, ug paggamit sa water cannon nga maoy hinungdan sa pagkadaot sa makina sa barko sa BFAR nga nagpugos sa sayo nga pagtapos sa humanitarian mission.

"These unprofessional, aggressive, and illegal actions posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and the fishermen they were meant to serve. Despite these provocative maneuvers, the crew aboard the BFAR vessel maintains high morale and remains safe and unharmed,â€ matod ni Malaya.

"Claims suggesting that our personnel fell overboard and were subsequently rescued by the Chinese Coast Guard are completely unfounded. This fake news and misinformation serves as a clear illustration of the PRC's willingness to distort the truth and engage in disinformation to bolster its public image," dugang ni Malaya.

Sigon ni Malaya nga ang Hasa Hasa ug Escoda Shoal kinsa gibanabana nga 60 ug 110 nautical miles ang gilay-on gikan sa Rizal, Palawan, matag usa, anaa sa exclusive economic zone sa Pilipinas.

Ang gobyerno sa Pilipinas nanawagan pag-usab sa China nga hunongon ang “provocative operations” nga makaguba sa kalinaw ug seguridad sa rehiyon, tungod kay kini nagpabilin nga lig-on sa pagpahayag sa iyang mga katungod subay sa United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) ug sa 2016 Arbitral Award .

Ang mga embahada sa Estados Unidos ug European Union sa Manila mipadayag og suporta sa Pilipinas taliwala sa pinakaulahing harassment sa China.

"Unsafe, unlawful, and aggressive conduct by the PRC disrupted a legal [Philippine] mission, endangering lives” the latest in multiple dangerous actions by the PRC. We are steadfast in supporting our (Philippine friends, partners, allies),” sumala ni US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson sa iyang post sa X (formerly Twitter).

Ang Ambassador sa EU nga si Luc VÃ©ron nagpahayag usab sa pagkaalarma sa aksyon sa China, ingon nga kini "trusts that respect for international law including UNCLOS is essential in the South China Sea as anywhere else." / TPM / SunStar Philippines