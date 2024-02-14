10 ka mga polis sa NCRPO gitaktak

Gimando sa National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) ang pagtaktak sa serbisyo sa 10 ka mga polis nga nalambigit sa “highly irregular” nga raid sa usa ka condominium sa Parañaque City niadtong Septiyembre 2023 batok sa mga Chinese national.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, si NCRPO Director Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. niingon nga ang gitaktak nga mga polis mao ang kanhi hepe sa Southern Police District (SPD)-District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) Police Lieutenant Colonel Jolet Guevara, kinsa nangulo sa operasyon; Police Majors Jason Quijana ug John Patrick Magsalos; Police Captain Sherwin Limbauan; Police Executive Master Sergeant Arsenio Valle; Police Staff Sergeants Mark Democrito, Danilo Desder, Roy Pioquinto ug Christian Corpuz; ug Police Corporal Rexes Claveria.

Ang 10 ka mga polis napamatud-an nga sad-an sa lainlaing mga kalapasan, sama sa pagpanulis, pagtanum og ebidensya, pag-abuso sa pag-serve sa search warrant, paglapas sa domicile, perjury, falsification of public documents, obstruction of justice ug paglapas sa police operational procedures ug uban pang mga direktiba.

Matod ni Nartatez nga ang mao nga mga police personnel nanguha “with intent to gain” sa mga personal nga kabtangan nga dili subject sa search warrant nga mobalor og kapin sa P27 milyunes.

Matod niya nga kini gituyo nga wala naapil sa imbentaryo sa mga nakuhang ebidensiya.

Nasuta usab nga ang buluyagon nga mga polis “tuyo” nga ningtanom og duha ka armas ug duha ka magazines sa dapit nga nahitaboan.

Ang gitanum nga ebidensya napalgan nga nasakmit nga ebidensya gikan sa usa ka lahi nga operasyon.

Matod ni Nartatez nga nisulod usab sila sa mga lawak nga wala mabutang sa search warrant, gitangtang ug gipangguba ang mga CCTV, ug gituyo usab nga gi-deactivate ang body worn cameras samtang nagpadayon ang operasyon.

Ang NCRPO chief nagkanayon nga pito ka mga polis ang na-demote, samtang 17 ang gipahamtangan og pipila ka mga buwan nga suspensiyon nga walay suweldo tungod sa ilang pagkalambigit sa operasyon.

Matod niya nga sila si Police Brigadier General Roderick Mariano, kanhi hepe sa SPD, ug si Police Colonel Charlie Cabradilla, kanhi SPD comptroller, ipaubos usab sa administrative disciplinary proceedings sa pag-isyu sa presidential clearance.

“To all the men and women of NCRPO, may this serve as a stern warning that any form of abuse and willful violations of law will be met with swift and severe consequences. Our message is clear, NCRPO and the PNP as a whole shall not condone any and all forms of abuse and criminal behavior of our men. We are exerting all efforts to weed out all erring personnel from our ranks through our invigorated internal cleansing program. Dedicate yourselves to public service and hold ourselves accountable to every action and decision you make especially in the performance of duty,” matod ni Nartatez. / TPM sa SunStar Philippines