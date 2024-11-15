11 ka polis gipangtaktak tungod sa 'moonlighting'

Gimando ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil ang pagtaktak sa serbisyo sa 11 ka Special Ac­tion Force (SAF) persnnel nga na­lam­bigit sa di awtorisadong escort ser­­vices sa usa ka Chinese national.

Gimandoan nga tangtangon sa serbisyo sila si Police Lieutenant Colonel Joseph A. Bagsao, Police Executive Master Sergeant Aaron A. Turano, Police Corporal George R. Mabuti, Patrolman Roger R. Valdez Jr., Police Captains Roy A. Pleños, Jesttony F. Asanion ug Dale Andrei D. Duterte, Police Lieutenants Aaron F. Tudlong ug Michael C. Misa, ug Police Senior Master Sergeants Edmark A. Mabini ug Albert S. Gandapon.

Nakit-an sila nga sad-an sa grave misconduct, dishonesty, grave iregularity sa pagbuhat sa ilang mga katungdanan, ug paggawi nga dili angay sa usa ka pulis sa Internal Affairs Service, nga nagrekomenda sa ilang pagtangtang.

Si Police Captain Mark Victor M. Pineda napamatud-an usab nga sad-an sa simple neglect of duty ug less grave neglect of duty, ug gipahamtangan sa silot nga 31 ka adlaw nga pagkasuspenso nga way bayad.

Gi-clear sa IAS si Police Captain Julius G. Tacay, Police Chief Master Sergeant Leolito A. Calasang, ug Police Corporal Rusty D. Araya gikan sa mga liability tungod sa kakuwang sa ebidensya nga naglambigit kanila sa giingong mga kalapasan.

Sa imbestigasyon sa IAS nasayran nga sila si Bagsao ug Turano, nga parehong labaw nila ni Mabuti ug Valdez, nitugot sa ilang deployment isip security aid sa Chinese national nga nakalapas sa mga regulasyon sa PNP.

Matod ni Marbil nga gitago sa mga gitaktak nga mga polis ang pagkawala nila Valdez ug Mabuti sa ilang gidestino pinaagi sa pagmaniobra sa inadlaw-adlaw nga mga taho aron sayop nga ipakita nga anaa sila sa katungdanan.

Nasuta usab nga gibalhin ni Valdez ang mga pundo, nga gikataho nga kinitaan pinaagi sa iyang mga kalihokan sa bulan, ngadto sa account sa laing opisyal.

Ang insidente nag-aghat kang Marbil sa pagmando sa pagpahigayon sa accounting sa tanang PNP personnel sa matag unit aron maseguro nga matag adlaw sila maka-report sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka assignment. Subling gipasabot ni Marbil nga ang maong mga ilegal nga kalihukan dili itugot ubos sa iyang pagbantay.

"Let it be clear that the Philippine National Police does not and will not tolerate any form of misconduct or dishonesty within its ranks. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, and those who fail to uphold these values will be held accountable,” matod ni Marbil.

“This is a message to all PNP personnel: we are here to serve the people with integrity, and we will continue to cleanse the ranks of those who undermine the trust placed in us. This decision underscores the PNP's commitment to ensuring that only those who uphold the highest levels of integrity and professionalism remain in its ranks,” dason ni Marbil. /TPM/SunStar Philippines