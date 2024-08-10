12 ka Chinese nationals nasikop sa NBI sa raid

Dose ka mga Chinese national nasikop niadtong Agusto 6, 2024 sa National Bureau of Investigation Special Task Force (NBI-STF) sa online scamming, physicial injuries, ug serious illegal detention.

Ang ronda nga gipasikad sa warrant to search, seize and examine computer data nga giluwatan sa Regional Trial Court Branch 46 sa Dakbayan sa Manila, gironda sa NBI agents ang Room 1168 sa Century Peak Tower, Ermita, Manila, diin nasikop ang 12 ka mga Chinese national.

Matod ni NBI Director Judge Jaime B. Santiago nga usa ka reklamo ang giduso sa usa ka biktima tungod sa mga kalapasan sa Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, serious physical injuries ug serious illegal detention.

“Complainant refused to do the work so he was beaten and assaulted by Chinese assailants. A ransom of P500,000 was demanded from the complainant, but he was only able to pay P300,000,” asoy sa NBI sa ilang opisyal nga pamahayag.

Human nakabayad ang reklamante, siya gibuhian apan gibauran sa di pagtaho sa insidente ngadto sa mga otoridad kay kon iyang buhaton, siya patyon.

Ang reklamante na mismo mao ang nitug-an sa operasyon sa online scamming operations sa grupo, busa gilusad sa NBI ang pagpaniid ug pagsusi.

“...STF operatives revealed that subjects were still conducting their illegal operations at the aforementioned address,” dugang sa buhatan.

Uban sa kapulisan, ila dayon nga gironda ang dapit. “Upon serving the warrant, twelve (12) Chinese nationals were caught in flagrante committing online scamming activities and four (4) of them were positively identified by the complainant as those who assaulted him and demanded ransom,” matod sa NBI.

Ang nasikop giila nga sila si Xie Dong Da, Yang Hang, Yu Shuan, Raymond Lau Lik Wan, Cahi Ming How, Zhang Long, Ke Lin Chen, Jiang Ming, Ou Shou Zhou, Li Shi Jie, Wang Chao Jie, ug Gan Chang Fu. / REV