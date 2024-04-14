13 minutos ang 3rd qtr

Giangkon sa National Basketball Association (NBA) nga dunay game clock error ang nahitabo sa duwa tali Los Angeles Lakers ug Memphis Grizzlies sa miaging adlaw diin imbis 12 minutos lang ang oras sa third quarter, nainit kini ngadto sa 13 minutos ug 6 segundos.

Mipagawas ang liga og statement Dominggo, Abril 14, 2024 (PH time), diin giangkon niini ang sipyat sa officiating ug wala kini mabantayi samtang gadagan ang duwa.

Napitohan og shot clock violation ang Grizzlies sa 1:14 sa third quarter, apan imbis motingog ang shot clock buzzer, ang napislit sa scoreboard operators mao ang shot clock reset ngadto sa 24 segundos. Nabantayan kini sa referee ug gihunong una ang play.

Apan sa pag-reset na pagbalik sa shot clock alang sa posisyon na sa Lakers, mikalit og kausab ang game clock gikan sa 1:14 ngadto sa 2:20. Mipadayon ra ang duwa og wala’y nakabantay niini.

“We have confirmed that the game clock wa inaccurately set in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies game last night at the FedExForum. After the shotclock violation the clock was set at 2:20 when it should have been 1:14. The error was not noticed in real time by the teams, refe­rees, the game clock operator or the state crew,” tipik sa statement sa liga sa post ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin sa X, kanhi Twitter.

“While unfortunate, the error was not identified in time resolve the situation in-game,” dugang pa sa statement.

Nidaog ang Lakers sa ma­ong duwa, 123-120, ug milabaw sa ilang rival nga Golden State Warriors ug Sacramento Kings sa lumba para sa No. 8 seed sa Western Conference.

Wa gipalabay sa mga netizen ang maong panghitabo ug mipadayag sila’g managlahi nga reaksiyon.

Mitiaw ang usa ka netizen nga mao kadto ang unang 49 minutes regulation game sa history sa NBA.

Dugang pa sa usa ka netizen nga dapat bawion daw ang daog sa Lakers.

Samtang naa pu’y mii­ngon nga walay nakapabor sa duha ka teams kay puros man sila gaduwa og 13:06 sa third quarter.

Ang Lakers naa sa ikawalo nga pwesto dala ang 46-35 (win-loss) record, gisundan sila sa Sacramento (45-36) ug Golden State (45-36). / RSC