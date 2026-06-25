14 anyos nga babaye sa Leyte nagplano sab og pagpangatake sa ilang tunghaan

Gituohan nga naimpluwensyahan sa pagpamusil sa San Jose National High School sa Dakbayan sa Tacloban ang usa ka 14-anyos nga dalagita nga giingong nagplano nga mohimo og bayolenteng pag-atake sa Tolosa National High School sa Leyte.

Atol sa usa ka press conference sa Camp Crame niadtong Huwebes, Hunyo 25, 2026, si Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla miingon nga nakadawat siya og impormasyon gikan kang Senador Bam Aquino niadtong Miyerkules sa gabii, Hunyo 24, bahin sa usa ka tawo sa lalawigan sa Leyte nga nag-post sa social media mahitungod sa mga plano nga magpahigayon og mass shooting didto sa Tolosa National High School.

“Hello, send this to your friends. Yo, from Tolosa, prepare yourselves, especially you as you owe me. Get ready. I will disrupt the school. You won’t know me, but you will recognize me. There’s no time, no day. Be prepared for whoever gets shot or stabbed. We don’t care, good luck to you at Tolosa Leyte National High School,” ang nakasulat sa post, subay sa gikutlo ni Remulla.

Miingon si Remulla nga ang Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) daling nagpahigayon og imbestigasyon ug natultolan ang nag-post nga usa ka 14-anyos nga Grade 10 nga tinun-an sa maong tunghaan.

Matod niya, naghimo og daghang Facebook account ang menor de edad aron ipakaylap ang maong mensahe, hinungdan sa kabalaka sa mga tinun-an, mga ginikanan, ug sa publiko.

Dugang pa ni Remulla, ang maong babayeng tinun-an “nagpanuko ug dili mokooperar tungod sa kahadlok sa mahimong sangpotanan,” samtang ang iya usab nga mga ginikanan mibalibad sa paghatag og bisan unsang impormasyon.

“The kid was not charged with anything, again 14-years-old. She’s at their house. The DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) brought her for interview but she cannot be charged with anything,” sumala pa ni Remulla.

Ang maong insidente sumala sa mga taho naggumikan sa personal ug pamilya nga mga problema sa maong tinun-an

“The threat appears to be neutralized and inactive. No evidence of an organized plan or involvement of others was found, and neither (the minor) nor her family have access to firearms. It is possible that she had been influenced by the recent shooting at San Jose National High School,” asoy ni Remulla.

Dugang pa niya nga ang maong tinun-an hilig usab kaayo modula og GoreBox, ang mobile game nga giingong maoy naadikan sa 14-anyos nga suspek sa pagpamusil sa San Jose National High School.

“We think she wanted to do a copycat crime. That’s what’s dangerous here because video games show how easy it is to kill a person. They think if it’s done there, then they can do it too,” matod ni Remulla.

“All of them are avid fans of GoreBox. So parents, if that’s the game your children are playing, keep an eye on them because that game is very dangerous,” dugang niya.

Ang Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center una nang mimando sa temporaryong pag-block sa GoreBox sa tibuok nasod, samtang gisusi pa sa mga awtoridad kon aduna ba’y kalabotan ang maong aplikasyon sa mga panghitabo nga misangpot sa pagpamusil sa Tacloban. / TPM / SunStar Philippines