14 ka Pinoy seafarers nakauli na

Nakauli na sa Pilipinas ang 14 ka Pilipinong seaman nga sakay sa oil tanker nga Sidr nga giatake sa Strait of Hormuz niadtong Agusto 31, 2026.

Niabot sila sa NAIA niadtong Martes sa gabii, Septiyembre 8, ug gihangop sa mga opisyal sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ug Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa). Samtang, gihikay pa ang pagpauli sa patay’ng lawas sa duha ka seaman nga namatay sa maong pag-atake.

Giseguro sa DMW nga hatagan og medikal, psychosocial nga tabang, ug dali nga makuha ang ilang mga benepisyo.

“The President has instructed us to ensure that we give you our full support. What’s important now is that you are able to go home safely to your families. Rest assured, that you will get all the benefits that you are entitled to under the DMW and OWWA programs,” matod pa ni DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

Giimbestigar sab sa ahensiya ang manning agency kon gitahod ba ang ilang katungod sa pagbalibad sa paglawig sa mga lugar nga delikado. / TPM